One dead after shots fired in Vienna, manhunt underway

Police officers secure the area next to an ambulance after shots were fired in a restaurant in Vienna, Austria December 21, 2018. — Reuters pic

VIENNA, Dec 21 — One person was shot dead and one injured in central Vienna today, emergency services said, as a manhunt was launched in the city.

“Two people were found with gunshot wounds today around 1:30pm (1230 GMT) in the Lugeck area of Vienna,” the police said in a statement. Lugeck is a popular restaurant.

“A manhunt is currently under way. Further circumstances are not yet clear.”

The area was cordoned off and police helicopters hovered overhead as part of the search. Police tweeted that there was no danger to the public, however. — Reuters