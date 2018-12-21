Declaring ‘Islam the boss’, Perak Malay groups demand justice for Adib

A total of 35 NGOs under Jabat demanded justice for Adib. — Picture by John Bunyan

IPOH, Dec 21 — Mostly wearing black, a coalition of Perak Malay-Muslim groups today demanded justice for firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim.

A total of 35 groups under the Jalinan Bersatu Sahabat Perak (Jabat) coalition attended the media conference, with most of them wearing headbands saying, “Islam the boss”, while some donned traditional Malay headgear such as the songkok or tanjak.

The same “Islam the boss” phrase was also emblazoned on the main banner for the event.

Jabat president Amiruddin Mohd Daud said that all individuals who were found to be involved in the incident should be brought to justice, repeating others’ call for Putrajaya to form a Royal Commission of Inquiry to probe the case.

“We want Adib to get justice without taking into account who he was or what rank he held,” he told reporters at D’Polo Cafe Lan’s Catering here.

Jabat describes itself as a collective concerned with the social problems, religious affairs and wellbeing of Muslims in the state.

Among the groups affiliated with it are Majlis Ayahanda Perak, Perak Boss Association, Persatuan Budak Bas Stand Ipoh, Pertubuhan Kebajikan Melayu Bersatu Perak, Pertubuhan Amilin Malaysia and Gabungan Melayu Bersatu Demi Islam.

Amiruddin also urged P. Waytha Moorthy, who is the minister in charge of national unity and social wellbeing, and Selangor state exco V. Ganabatirau to resign immediately for allegedly causing racial tension, which he said led to the death of Adib.

Earlier, the groups performed a tahlil ritual as a sign of solidarity and to pay tribute to Adib’s sacrifice.

Several Malay-Muslim groups across the nation held protests in reaction to Adib’s death after Friday prayers today.

Similarly, there will be another large gathering of Perak groups, organised by Jaringan Melayu Malaysia, at the Ipoh Padang here tomorrow at 2pm.

However, Amiruddin said that Jabat would not be part of the gathering, explaining that he did not know the organisers of the event.