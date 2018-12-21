Najib: Call it GuanEng50 or Maszlee50, just don’t scrap ADAM50

Najib said on Facebook that he was sad that the fund he had introduced will be scrapped. — Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

PETALING JAYA, Dec 21 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak today said he is willing to see his brainchild, the Amanah Dana Anak Malaysia 2050 (ADAM50) trust fund, rebranded as “GuanEng50”, “Maszlee50” or even “MatSabu50” as long as it is not discontinued.

The former prime minister said on Facebook that he was sad that the fund he had introduced will be scrapped, while at the same time taking pot shots at Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng, Education Minister Maszlee Malik and Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu.

The Pekan MP said Pakatan Harapan (PH) had used the “fairy tale” RM1 trillion national debt as an excuse to justify the abolition of the fund.

“ADAM50 is the first fund in the country aimed at encouraging savings among young parents Another good aid and incentive for the people that has been abolished by the PH government,” said Najib.

Earlier today, Permodalan Nasional Bhd Group Chairman Tan Sri Zeti Akhtar Aziz announced that ADAM50 will be discontinued by year’s end, citing poor response for the fund with only about 25 per cent of babies born this year registered so far.

Under the scheme, a baby born from January 1, 2018 until 2022 would have received initial savings of RM200 via units of ASB (for Bumiputera) and AS1M (for non-Bumiputera) as long as the child was registered within a year from the date of birth, but the savings could only be withdrawn after the child reaches 18 years.