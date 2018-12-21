First trailer for ‘Greta’ introduces stalker movie’s hook (VIDEO)

Isabelle Huppert and Chloe Grace Moretz in a scene from ‘Greta’. — Handout via AFP

LOS ANGELES, Dec 21 — It starts as a heartwarming story of unlikely friendship, but Greta soon twists into a creepy control narrative.

New York waitress Frances and widower Greta make a connection over a lost handbag, but this first trailer for Greta makes sure we know that there’s something far more sinister going on.

What starts off as a welcome and nourishing connection for the pair, both lonely in the big city, becomes a desperate escape bid as Frances realises that the whole thing has been a set-up to hook her from the start.

So one has to wonder, did Greta want Frances to find out?

Frances is played by Chloë Grace Moretz, with award-winning French actress Isabelle Huppert as Greta.

The film debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival in September ahead of its March 2019 wide release in US theatres, and already has a spread of early festival reviews; those that enjoyed Greta most recognised its formulaic nature but committed themselves to the actors’ immersive performances — and perhaps that’s the movie’s best hook.

Greta is directed and co-written by Irish filmmaker Neil Jordan of The Crying Game, The End of the Affair and TV series The Borgias, with Maika Monroe as Frances’s roommate Erica. — AFP-Relaxnews