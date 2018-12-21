PPZ-MAIWP: Pay zakat before Jan 1 to get income tax rebate

A man is seen paying his ‘zakat’ at the Wilayah Persekutuan Mosque in Kuala Lumpur, July 1, 2015. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — Muslims who have not paid zakat can do so at the counters of the Zakat Collection Centre of the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (PPZ-MAIWP) before January 1 to get income tax rebate for 2019.

PPZ-MAIWP chief executive officer, Ahmad Shukri Yusoff, said the initiative of having the ‘Countdown YEZ’ (Year-End Zakat) payment programme involved extending the operational hours of 11 main counters.

“The operational hours at the PPZ-MAIWP counters from this December 26 to 31 are from 8.15am to 9pm to make it easier for Muslims to pay zakat,” he said at a news conference on the programme, here, today.

The counters involved are in Taman Shamelin Perkasa, Cheras; Wangsa Maju Section 5; Masjid Negara; Anjung Niaga, Masjid Taman Tun Dr Ismail; Masjid Imam Al-Ghazali, Kepong; Masjid Abdul Rahman Auf, Jalan Puchong; Precinct 9 and 15, Putrajaya; Plaza RAH, Jalan Raja Abdullah, Kampung Baru; UTCKL Pudu Sentral and Labuan Times Square.

Ahmad Shukri said zakat payment could also be made online via www.zakat.com.my, Internet banking and at the mobile counter.

“However, the door-to-door special service through the mobile counter is only for zakat payment of RM5,000 and above on December 31 between 6pm and midnight in Shamelin Perkasa,” he added.

Among the payable property zakat are income, business, savings and gold zakat, as well as zakat on shares. — Bernama