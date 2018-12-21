Lawful management body of Seafield temple distances itself from riots

General view of the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple in Putra Heights November 26, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — A society claiming to be the lawful managers of the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple has today denied its role in the riots that led to the assault and death of fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim.

The management committee said it was occupying and managing the temple until June 2011 when another group led by one Nagaraju Merganathan allegedly took control through unlawful means.

“The Society was not involved in the protest that took place on November 26 and 27, 2018 and disassociates itself and its members from the said protests,” its president KK Chellappa said in a statement.

It said its lawyers joined a meeting with all the groups representing the devotees and opposing the temple’s relocation, together with the lawyers of developer One City Development Sdn Bhd, and Attorney General (AG) Tommy Thomas.

“Since the Honourable Attorney General has expressed his keenness to explore solutions concerning the temple, the Society (who has been ordered by the Court to be the lawful body to manage the temple) is prepared to co-operate with the AG in his efforts.

“In the meantime, the Society on the advice of the Society’s solicitors, will refrain from making any further statements to the media,” it said.

In a lengthy explanation of the events leading to today, Chellapa said the 2014 consent judgment decided that the temple should be relocated, in return for RM1.5 million to be deposited with his society.

He said so far, his group had utilised RM526,618 of the RM1.5 million allocation to build a temporary temple as replacement, following which One City had moved the court to enforce a writ of possession to take possession of the land.

He later said that a task force was formed by Nagaraju’s group to object the writ and the relocation.

Malay Mail has previously written about the history behind the temple here.

The death of Adib has spurred the anger of some Malay-Muslims, leading to several rallies across the country after Friday prayers today.

The police have so far arrested 106 suspects over the temple riots and reclassified Adib’s case from attempted murder to murder.