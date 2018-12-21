Police say still probing 19 detained ‘wild’ party-goers including actress

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — Police are still conducting investigations including identifying the role of an individual with the title ‘Datuk’ among 19 people detained in a raid at a wild party in a luxury condominium in Bukit Ceylon here on early Wednesday morning.

Dang Wangi deputy police chief, Supt Rudy Abdullah said police were still investigating whether the individual was a drug trafficker or just a party organiser as claimed.

“On the organising of the wild party, we need probe before making any conclusion as there were many individuals who have to be questioned,” he said when contacted today.

On Wednesday, local media reported 19 local individuals including an actress in her 40’s and a Datuk were picked up in the raid on a wild party at a condominium in Bukit Celyon here.

The raid conducted by Dang Wangi Narcotics CID at 12.30 am found 11 men and eight women aged 21 to late 40’s in a unit on the eighth floor of the condominium.

From the urine screenings carried out, 11 of them were found positive for drugs. — Bernama