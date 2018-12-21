Pahang MB to spearhead BN’s Cameron Highlands bid, says Umno

Acting president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan (2nd right) said Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail (far left) and Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (2nd left) will spearhead the party’s Cameron Highlands by-election campaign. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — Umno has selected Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail as the election director for the Cameron Highlands by-election due to take place at the end of next month.

Acting president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said the decision was made by the party’s supreme council today, in light of the fact that the state government in Pahang is led by Barisan Nasional (BN).

“Acting deputy president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has been chosen to organise strategies to help the BN election machinery for the by-election,” he said during the press conference at party headquarters in Menara Dato Onn here.

Mohamad explained that Ismail Sabri was chosen since the task is nominally given to the party deputy president.

On the BN candidate to be fielded, Mohamad said Umno will respect the arrangement where Cameron Highlands has always been held or contested by MIC.

“A BN meeting has yet to be called, but it is likely they (MIC) will convey their sentiments to us during that time.

“In general, we have agreed that MIC will field a candidate for BN in Cameron Highlands, but the specific selection of candidates will only be discussed when BN convenes,” he said.

On Wednesday, Election Commission chairman Azhar Harun announced the by-election will take place on January 26, with the nomination day on January 12 and early voting on January 22.

On Tuesday, MIC president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran said former MP Datuk C. Sivarraajh has been shortlisted as one of the Cameron Highlands candidates, due to what he described as an enthusiastic response from the ground.