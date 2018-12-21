Adib’s full forensic report to be released in next few days, says Muhyiddin

Fire and Rescue Deptment personnel carry Muhammad Adib’s coffin out of the Kuala Lumpur General Hospital’s Forensic Department, December 18, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

MUAR, Dec 21 — The full forensic investigation report over the death of firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim will be released by the police in a few days’ time, according to Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He said he had been briefed by the Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun on the development of the report.

“For now, I leave it to the doctors and police to complete the report. The police will release the report in the next few days,” he told reporters after presenting school aid to 550 students in conjunction with the Back to School 2019 programme for his Pagoh constituency at the Pagoh Sports Complex, here today.

He said the ministry would also consider to make the report public should the need arise.

Muhammad Adib, 24, who was serving as a member of the Emergency Medical Rescue Services of the Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue Station died at the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur at 9.41pm on December 17 after he was believed to have been assaulted in the rioting incident at the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple in Subang Jaya, Selangor, on November 27.

In another development, Muhyiddin said he said all Pakatan Harapan (PH) component parties must work together to ensure that the objective of a New Malaysia is attained.

He said this in response to DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang’s statement yesterday that DAP leaders would not hesitate to quit PH government if the New Malaysia objective is abandoned.

“What’s important now is not to be suspicious of each other, but to work closely together to ensure that the New Malaysia objective can be attained. This cannot be done in just one year. It will probably involve various transformation, reforms, change of attitude, economic development and improvement of racial ties,” he added. — Bernama