Ringgit closes lower ahead of Christmas holiday

The ringgit closed lower against the US dollar today. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — The ringgit closed lower against the US dollar today as traders trimmed positions ahead of the weekend and Christmas holiday, a dealer said.

At 6pm, the local note traded at 4.1790/1830 against the US dollar compared with Thursday’s 4.1760/1800.

FXTM Research Analyst Lukman Otunuga said financial markets remained at threat of concluding 2018 on a risk-off note, thanks to fears over plateauing global growth.

“US rate jitters, ongoing trade tensions and political risks in Europe, are among many other geopolitical risk factors likely to expose the market to downside shocks,” he added.

However, the ringgit was mostly higher against major currencies.

It increased against the Singapore dollar to 3.0490/0531 from 3.0513/0553 yesterday, but fell against the Japanese yen to 3.7588/7634 from 3.7379/7425.

The local unit strengthened against the British pound to 5.2919/2986 from yesterday’s 5.2968/3036 and appreciated against the euro to 4.7758/7808 from 4.7924/7991. — Bernama