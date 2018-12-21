Shares on Bursa Malaysia close higher

After opening 5.24 points weaker at 1,645.32, the index moved between 1,642.79 and 1,672.21 throughout the day. — Malay Mail pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — Shares on Bursa Malaysia reversed earlier losses to close higher today as window dressing activities commenced, with Tenaga, Petronas Dagangan and Sime Darby Plantation emerging among the top gainers.

The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) ended 19.72 points higher at 1,670.28 from yesterday’s close of 1,650.56.

Among the top gainers were heavyweights Tenaga, which rose 66 sen to RM13.48, Petronas Dagangan soared 60 sen to RM26 and Sime Darby Plantation jumped 43 sen to RM4.79.

As for other heavyweights, Maybank and Petronas Chemicals fell one sen each to RM9.29 and RM9.20, respectively, while Public Bank was two sen better at RM24.68.

Of actives, Bumi Armada and Sapura Energy rose one sen each to 16 sen and 30 sen, respectively, and Hubline was flat at four sen.

Market breadth on Bursa Malaysia was positive with 439 gainers and 356 losers, while 343 counters remained unchanged, 769 untraded and 44 others suspended.

Total volume decreased to 1.75 billion units worth RM1.88 billion from 2.00 billion units worth RM1.58 billion yesterday.

The FBM Emas Index was 107.78 points higher at 11,371.11, the FBMT 100 Index gained 107.65 points to 11,289.02, the FBM 70 increased 20.89 points to 12,826.39, the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 192.18 points better at 11,318.67 and the FBM Ace Index climbed 66.95 points to 4,258.61.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index garnered 8.22 points to 17,143.54, the Plantation Index was 219.27 points higher at 6,810.26 and the Industrial Products and Services Index added 0.06 of-a-point to 165.47.

Main Market volume declined to 1.22 billion units worth RM1.76 billion from 1.43 billion units worth RM1.48 billion yesterday.

Warrants turnover decreased to 353.90 million units worth RM93.93 million from 377.62 million units worth RM81.76 million previously.

Volume on the ACE Market shrank to 167.16 million shares worth RM25.47 million from 191.79 million shares worth RM22.97 million.

Consumer products and services accounted for 189.24 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (164.55 million), construction (53.42 million), technology (166.73 million), SPAC (68,100), financial services (48.02 million), property (86.34 million), plantations (44.07 million), REITs (13.77 million), closed/fund (6,600), energy (293.14 million), healthcare (29.02 million), telecommunication and media (42.01 million), transportation and logistics (70.72 million), and utilities (23.05 million). — Bernama