HRDF brings to book more than 7,000 unregistered employers

PETALING JAYA, Dec 21 — More than 7,000 employers are in the process of being compounded for failing to register with the Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF), the fund said in a statement today.

It said that action was being taken following investigations by it and the Human Resources Ministry’s Regulatory and Enforcement Department.

HRDF pointed out that as of November 2, it had identified close to 17,000 employers who are potentially liable to register with it in accordance with the Pembangunan Sumber Manusia Berhad Act 2001.

Employers who fail to comply can face a maximum fine of RM10,000 or a maximum one-year jail sentence or both, the statement read.

The Fund urged all employers to view it as a means to achieve a shared prosperity for employers and employees in the pursuit of a developed Malaysia.

“The Fund hopes that every Malaysian employee is aware that continuous learning is the key to keeping or re-gaining a good job,” it said.

Employers from 63 subsectors of the manufacturing, services and mining and quarrying sectors are required to pay a Human Resources Development levy to promote the training and development of their Malaysian employees, apprentices and trainees.

Companies can check their eligibility to register with HRDF at its website by filling out Form 1A under the tab “Registration of Potential Liable Employer”.