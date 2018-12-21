Half of Sarawak dogs vaccinated, says deputy CM

Uggah said the state government is aiming for a 70 per cent vaccination rate to prevent future rabies outbreaks. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Dec 21 — Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Douglas Uggah Embas clarified today that half of the dog population in the state has been vaccinated for rabies and not one-third as stated previously.

He added that the one-third assertion by Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye was incorrect.

“I wish to advise the Health Ministry to be careful in its statement and to get their facts right so that it will not cause confusion,” he told reporters after presenting certificates to participants of the food processing and bakery course here.

He said the state authorities have vaccinated over 100,000 dogs for rabies.

Uggah, who is also the state disaster management committee chairman, said the state government is aiming for a 70 per cent vaccination rate to prevent future rabies outbreaks even as the Sarawak Land Consolidation and Rehabilitation Authority of Roban South in Saratok became the 59th area to be affected.

He said samples taken from a dog there showed that it had rabies.

“We have mobilised our people on the ground and recruited more staff to join the fight against rabies,” he said, adding 20 of the staff from the state Veterinary Service Department are currently on the ground to lead the campaign to vaccinate the dogs.

Uggah said Sarawak will also be getting assistance from neighbouring Sabah to fight the spread of the disease.

He advised dog owners not to let their pets roam free in the area in order to avoid the animals from getting infected.

“They are also banned from bringing their dogs outside the area,” he said, adding that they need to have written permission from the state Veterinary Authority if they wish to do so.

Dr Lee had on Wednesday said that the Health Ministry was working closely with the Sarawak Veterinary Service Department to provide free anti-rabies vaccinations to prevent the spread of the disease.

He had claimed about one-third of the dog population of about 200,000 had been vaccinated so far.