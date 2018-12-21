Abu Kassim: National anti-corruption plan to be launched on Jan 31

Tan Sri Abu Kassim Mohamed addresses a press briefing for the Report on the Year-End Achievement in the War Against Corruption in Malaysia for June-December 2018 in Putrajaya December 21, 2018. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 21 — The National Anti-Corruption Plan 2019-2023 (NACP), which details the government’s overall efforts to overcome issues of governance, integrity and corruption, will be launched on Jan 31 next year.

The Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption Centre (GIACC) director-general, Tan Sri Abu Kassim Mohamed, said plan comprised some important policies and key elements including the Pakatan Rakyat (PH) government’s manifesto in fighting corruption.

“The NACP was drafted after taking into account reports submitted by the review committee appointed by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

“It is the basis to the preparation of the NACP, with recommendations from the Institutional Reforms Committee (IRC) being taken into consideration as well,” he said at a press briefing for the Report on the Year-End Achievement in the War Against Corruption in Malaysia for June-December 2018 here today.

Also present were Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) commissioner Datuk Seri Mohd Shukri Abdull and GIACC deputy director-general Anis Yusal Yusoff.

Abu Kassim said the NACP was one of the 61 initiatives decided upon from the five meetings of the Cabinet Committee on Anti-Corruption since the formation of the PH government.

“With the launch of the NACP, we will have 100 more initiatives, all aimed at shutting down the space and opportunity for anyone involved in corruption,” he said.

He also pointed out that the government’s efforts to improve integrity and combat corruption had brought about positive impact, including gaining the world’s confidence as seen by the recognition accorded by UNODC, World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF). — Bernama