Has Lim Guan Eng forgotten his roots? — Tan Teik Cheng

DECEMBER 21 — Has Lim Guan Eng forgotten his roots? He only dares to utter ‘don’t make it racial’ before Chinese community, but not before Tun Mahathir and the Malays.

In order to retaliate against MCA, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng has lost his rationality, and even fell into an incoherent situation. From Tunku Abdul Rahman University College (TAR UC) to Koperasi Jayadiri Malaysia Bhd (KOJADI), Lim Guan Eng continues to lambast MCA.

However, Lim Guan Eng repeatedly utters the so-called "don’t make it racial" and "no politicisation" before MCA and the Chinese community right from the beginning till now. But the same set of theories and principles were never conveyed to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir, the PPBM President and the Malay community.

When the government reduced the allocation for development purpose for TAR UC to RM30 million from RM60 million, Lim Guan Eng said that there is a need to separate politics and education and that the TAR UC funding issue should not be politicised. When the government cancelled the RM50 million allocation for Chinese Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and transferred it to the BSN management after persistent questioning by MCA, as well as the needs to separate political and business, he said that the allocation to Chinese SMEs should not be made into a racial issue

However:

When Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir said that “the Chinese are rich”, and that the government needs to support Bumiputeras with affirmative actions, Lim Guan Eng dared not ask the Prime Minister “to not make it a racial issue” nor “not to politicise”;

When the government organised the "Future of the Bumiputera Congress" for a single ethnic group, Lim Guan Eng did not protest against the government, nor said, “don’t make it a racial issue” but said "no politicisation". Instead, he endorsed the government by saying "what is wrong with holding the Bumiputera Congress?

When the government insisted on promoting the third national car, and the Entrepreneur Development Minstry also claimed that the development of domestically produced cars was to improve the Bumiputera’s economy. Neither did Lim Guan Eng dared say "do not make it a racial issue" and "no politicisation’’.

Lim Guan Eng did not cancel the allocation for Majlis Rakyat Malaysia (Mara) using the same logic of “do not make it a racial issue” and “no politicisation”. Instead, he was eager to announce that the allocation was not reduced.

Lim Guan Eng has allocated a special grant of RM77 million to assist the Federal Land Development Authority (FELDA) in light of its cash flow problems. The beneficiaries were mainly Bumiputeras. However, Lim Guan Eng did not say “don’t make it a racial issue” and “no politicisation” on the matter.

I am grateful that Lim Guan Eng does not consider himself as a Chinese, because if he says that he is a Chinese, he would be selling out the Chinese and pleasing another community. I will be ashamed of him!

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.