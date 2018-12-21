In Penang, similar rally by Muslims demanding justice for Adib

Protestor Yusof Mohd presents the Malaysian flag to chief of the Jalan Perak Fire and Rescue Station Ismail Mohd Zain during the ‘Solidarity for Adib’ gathering in George Town December 21, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Dec 21 — A group of representatives from various Muslim non-governmental organisations (NGO) held a peaceful demonstration in front of a mosque here after Friday prayers demanding justice for Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim.

The group of about 100 gathered outside Masjid Jamek Hashim Yahaya here to demand that the police bring the culprits behind the firefighter’s death to justice, around the same time their brethren did so in Putrajaya.

“The police must do their duty; don’t be so slow. They must arrest those responsible and charge them with murder,” one of them, Azmi Jaafar, said.

Demonstrators march to the Jalan Perak Fire and Rescue Station during the ‘Solidarity for Adib’ gathering in George Town December 21, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Several others took turns to speak to the crowd, calling for justice and demanding that the Fire and Rescue Department also submit a memorandum to the government and the police to arrest those behind Adib’s death.

They said the Muslim and Malay NGOs would willingly collect funds to hire lawyers for Adib’s family to take legal action.

“If the police need more funding to conduct a proper investigation, we will collect funds and donate it to them,” one of them said.

Azmi Jaafar speaks during the ‘Solidarity for Adib’ gathering at Masjid Jamek Hashim Yahaya in George Town December 21, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Mohd Sophian Mohd Zain, from Persatuan Kebajikan Surplus Pulau Pinang, also called for minister P. Waytha Moorthy and Selangor exco V. Ganabathirau to be sacked, a demand also made in Putrajaya.

He said the government should heed the public’s call for the sacking of the minister who he claimed had caused racial tension that escalated the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple fracas.

The small crowd later marched to the nearest Fire and Rescue Department station that is located further down the road.

Azmi handed a Malaysian flag and prayer book to the station chief Ismail Mohd Zain in a show of solidarity for Adib.