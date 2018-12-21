Eurozone stocks extend losses, London flattens

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index won a couple of points to 6,714.15 compared with the close yesterday. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Dec 21 — Eurozone stock markets fell further and London flattened at the open today following large losses for Tokyo and on Wall Street.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index won a couple of points to 6,714.15 compared with the close yesterday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX 30 shed 0.4 per cent to 10,573.08 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.4 per cent to 4,672.77.

Fresh political turbulence in Washington and renewed fears over US-China relations pushed Asian markets lower today, one day after sharp losses in New York and around the globe. — AFP