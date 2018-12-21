Bursa Malaysia remains mixed at mid-afternoon

At 3.05pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 7.47 points higher at 1,658.03 from yesterday's close of 1,650.56 after opening 5.24 points lower at 1,645.32. — Picture Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — Bursa Malaysia remained mixed at mid-afternoon today, as gains in selected heavyweights helped lift the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) amidst weak regional markets.

At 3.05pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 7.47 points higher at 1,658.03 from yesterday's close of 1,650.56 after opening 5.24 points lower at 1,645.32.

Overall market breadth stayed unfavourable with 406 losers and 294 gainers, while 302 counters remained unchanged, 905 untraded and 44 others suspended.

Volume stood at 1.00 billion units valued at RM639.72 million.

Among heavyweights, Tenaga was the top gainer so far, with its shares jumping 48 sen to RM13.30, while Public Bank rose six sen to RM24.72 and CIMB rose nine sen to RM5.74.

Other heavyweights, Maybank eased three sen to RM9.27 and Petronas Chemicals declined one sen to RM9.20.

Of actives, Sapura Energy, Hubline and Bumi Armada were flat at 29 sen, four sen and 15 sen, respectively.

The FBM Emas Index surged 40.16 points to 11,303.49, the FBMT 100 Index rose 42.77 points to 11,224.13, the FBM 70 increased 17.85 points to 12,823.35, the FBM Emas Shariah Index gained 67.25 points to 11,193.74 and the FBM Ace Index garnered 10.10 points to 4,201.76.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index was 44.40 points better at 17,179.71, the Plantation Index increased 31.46 points to 6,622.45, while the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 0.34 of-a-point to 165.07. — Bernama