Zahid talk show no-go after taking leave as Umno president

SHAH ALAM, Dec 21 — SinarTV’s talk show featuring Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi as Umno president was cancelled today apparently because the Bagan Datuk MP had relinquished his duties as the party chief.

The programme, Bicara Minda, was scheduled at 3pm at Dewan Karangkraf here and was to be moderated by veteran journalist and columnist, Tan Sri Johan Jaafar.

News portal Sinar Harian announced the cancellation on its website and while it did not specify the reason, it pointed out that Ahmad Zahid had relinquished his responsibilities as party president on Tuesday.

Ahmad Zahid, who is facing multiple graft charges, had taken leave and yielded his duties to deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hassan to try and stem the party’s exodus of members.

Just last week, six Umno MPs quit the party to become independent lawmakers, joining three high-profile names who earlier left to join Dr Mahathir’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

They had blamed their exit on the party president and said there was a lack of direction in the party.

There are only 37 Umno MPs left now, down from the 54 after the May 9 polls.