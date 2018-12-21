Grab Microsoft Surface products with huge savings at IT expo today

A not-to-be missed deal. — Picture courtesy of SNS Network

PETALING JAYA, Dec 21 — If you need new gadgets to usher in the New Year, there is the Malaysia IT & Electrical Appliance Expo (MITE) to help you with the purchase.

Various electrical appliances ranging from televisions, computers and tablets will be on sale.

And if you are a keen admirer of tablets, the items on display at SNS Network’s booth (P103) in Hall 1 at Mid Valley Exhibition Centre should catch your eyes.

The exhibition runs from today until Sunday.

SNS Network will be showcasing four models of the Microsoft Surface range - Surface Go, Surface Pro, Surface Laptop and the Surface Book 2 — all of which offers a blend between style and functionality.

The Surface Go is the “go-to” product if you are keen on performing all your daily tasks at the touch of a screen.

The smallest and lightest Surface yet at only 522 grammes offers users a laptop performance with the portability of a tablet.

Surface Pro can be used as a laptop, studio or tablet mode and fits perfectly with either occasion.

The product released mid-last year also comes with a personalised selection of colours of the Signature Type Cover keyboard and a Surface Pen, which supports the writing and drawing functionality.

For the business savvy Malaysians, the Surface Laptop should fit the bill with its sleek and elegant design.

Apart from that, its light weight of 1.25kg means it can be brought around anytime, anywhere.

The Surface Book 2, dubbed “The Most Powerful Surface Ever” featuring the latest Intel® Core™ processor with a dedicated NVIDIA graphic card for gaming, inking in Windows and heavy demanding tasks, offers gamers a choice too.

Prices vary but SNS Network are offering huge savings of up to RM578 with an amazing comprehensive bundling package by adding only RM1.

There is a 40 per cent discount available for all Surface accessories and Microsoft Office software.