MACC mulls appointing chief commissioner itself or through parliamentary select committee

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Datuk Sri Mohd Shukri Abdull reacts during a press conference at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya May 22, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 21 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is looking into the possibility of appointing the chief commissioner itself or through a parliamentary select committee (PSC).

MACC chief commissioner Datuk Seri Mohd Shukri Abdull said the appointment through a PSC will require an amendment to the MACC Act.

“If it is difficult to secure two-thirds support in Parliament to enable the MACC to pick its own chief commissioner, we can try to amend the MACC Act to insert a clause allowing the appointment to be made through a PSC.

“We want those appointed to discharge their duty without fear. They must also not be dismissed just like that, but like how judges can only be removed by a tribunal,” he told a press conference in conjunction with the briefing on the June-December 2018 report on efforts to combat corruption in Malaysia.

Also present was the director-general of the Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption Centre (GIACC), Tan Sri Abu Kassim Mohamed. — Bernama