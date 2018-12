Protestors gather at Masjid Putra demanding justice for firemen Muhammad Adib Kassim in Putrajaya December 21, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 21 — Muslims gathered in the hundreds here today and marched to the Prime Minister’s Office to call for the resignation of two federal ministers they claim fuelled the riots in which the late Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim was attacked.

Led by Muslim coalition Ummah, the group made their way to the PMO after performing their Friday prayers at the Putrajaya mosque nearby.

They chanted “Allahuakbar” (God is great), “Justice for Adib”, and “Fear Allah” as they marched.

MORE TO COME