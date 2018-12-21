MRT Corp first in Asia to receive Building Information Modelling Level 2 accreditation

MRT Corp design and planning director Poh SengTiok (left) receives the accreditation from Lloyd's Register of Shipping (M) Bhd senior manager (Inspection) Ng Sheng Wa (right) as MRT Corp acting CEO Datuk Najmuddin Abdullah looks on. — Picture by MRT Corp

PETALING JAYA, Dec 21 — Mass Rapid Transit Corporation Sdn Bhd (MRT Corp) has become Asia’s first infrastructure developer to be accredited by Lloyd’s Register for the utilisation of Building Information Modelling (BIM) Level 2, MRT Corp said in a statement today.

It said Lloyd’s Register is a renowned international classification society which provides professional services for engineering and technology and MRT Corp received the accreditation for BIM Level 2 adoption in the MRT Sungai Buloh-Serdang-Putrajaya (SSP) Line.

MRT Corp Acting Chief Executive Officer Datuk Najmuddin Abdullah regarded the accreditation as an achievement not only for the project owner and developer of the Klang Valley MRT Project, but for the Malaysian construction industry as a whole.

“This accreditation means that our project and organisation has achieved the level of competence and impartiality according to internationally recognised standards,” Najmuddin said in the statement following a ceremony to receive the accreditation at MRT Corp Headquarters today.

The company said BIM is a process of creating and managing the digital representation of 3D models and associated information to support decision-making, reducing the number of the design conflicts to avoid the costly rectification works.

BIM Level 2 involves the use of the 3D models and information that is shared with all project stakeholders through a common database called the Common Data Environment (CDE), as opposed to BIM Level 0 and BIM Level 1 which does not provide a collaborative platform, it explained.

The BIM Level 2 workflow optimises control and accuracy of project data, and improves design collaboration, construction feasibility, and accuracy of as-built information from the concept phase, to design, to construction and finally the operation phase of a project.

MRT Corp said for BIM utilisation for the SSP Line, a total of 2.3 terabytes of information is stored in the cloud-based CDE, comprising over 70,000 3D models of sites, 200,000 drawings and 30,000 documents, and this data is accessed continuously by over 700 users from various organisations involved in the project.

MRT Corp also said it is in the process of being certified with the soon-to-be released ISO 19650 for organisation and digitisation of information about buildings and civil engineering works, including BIM.