You had your chance and wasted it, Kadir Jasin tells Waytha

Datuk Kadir Jasin said Waytha Moorthy had failed to live up to expectations. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — P. Waytha Moorthy should voluntarily relinquish his position as minister of national unity and social wellbeing, a prominent member of the ruling Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) said today ahead of a rally demanding the senator’s removal from Cabinet.

Datuk Kadir Jasin said Waytha Moorthy had been accorded the “highest honour” to be part of the first Pakatan Harapan Cabinet that sought holistic reform, but had failed to live up to expectations.

“Forgive me if I say Moorthy has been given a chance and the highest honour to be a member of Cabinet but has wasted it,” he said in his latest blog posting.

The former editor-in-chief of the New Straits Times Group said he now agreed with the general sentiment that Waytha Moorthy was not deserving of his ministerial position nor portfolio.

“He is now a divisive character. Better for him to withdraw voluntarily than burden Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad even though Tun has said he is ‘satisfied’ with Moorthy,” he said.

Waytha Moorthy who entered the public eye a decade ago as a lawyer and key figure in a movement calling for ethnic Indian rights has drawn fury from Malaysians, most notably Malays, who blame him for the death of fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim last Tuesday, three weeks after injuries sustained during riots at a Hindu temple in Selangor.

Waytha Moorthy was alleged to have incited the temple defenders to act violently after he accused the police of mishandling the first riot on November 26.

A coalition of Muslim organisations known as Gerakan Pembela Ummah are calling for a #Justice4Adib solidarity rally outside Masjid Putra in Putrajaya after prayers today.