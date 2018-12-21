Bursa ends morning session mixed

Bursa Malaysia is able chalk up some small gains despite weak regional sentiments.— Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session mixed as Tenaga and Kuala Lumpur Kepong helped lift the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) amid weak regional markets.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) gained 4.39 points to 1,654.95 from yesterday’s close of 1,650.56.

After opening 5.24 points lower at 1,645.32, the FBM KLCI moved between 1,642.79 and 1,655.01 throughout the session.

A dealer said bargain hunting emerged as some traders decided to accumulate quality stocks at a cheaper price, following yesterday's sell-off.

Top gainers Tenaga rose 36 sen to RM13.18 and Kuala Lumpur Kepong went up 22 sen to RM24.24.

“Regional stocks declined in line with the weaker overnight performance on Wall Street after another bruising session across global markets, which saw stocks, oil prices and the dollar come under renewed pressure.

“Market sentiment was hampered by the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday and persistent concerns over the threat of a US government shutdown this weekend,” he added.

Regionally, Singapore’s Straits Times Index fell 0.25 per cent to 3,042.88, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 0.21 per cent to 25,570.18 and the Jakarta Composite Index was 0.32 per cent weaker at 6,128.12.

On the broader market on Bursa Malaysia, losers thumped gainers 375 to 251, while 307 counters were unchanged, 974 untraded and 44 others suspended.

Volume stood at 847.01 million units valued at RM481.92 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank was flat at RM9.30, Public Bank added two sen to RM24.68 and Petronas Chemicals was one sen weaker at RM9.20.

The FBM Emas Index was 21.52 points lower at 11,284.85, the FBMT 100 Index increased 22.89 points to 11,204.25, the FBM 70 fell 0.99 point to 12,804.50 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index garnered 39.95 points to 11,166.44 and the FBM Ace Index was 8.93 points higher at 4,200.59.

Sectorwise, the Financial Services Index increased 30.13 points to 17,165.45, the Plantation Index gained 19.12 points to 6,610.11 and the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.31 point weaker at 165.10. — Bernama