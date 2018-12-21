Perak PPBM Youth blasts Ramasamy over attack on Syed Saddiq

Penang Deputy Chief Minister P. Ramasamy during a press conference here at Komtar December 7, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

IPOH, Dec 21 — Penang Deputy Chief Minister II P. Ramasamy’s call for action against PPBM Youth chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman was baseless, said the wing’s Perak chapter.

“Delivering a memorandum doesn’t symbolise disrespect, but it is a way to submit a request or suggestion to the relevant party,” Mohd Hafez Mubin Mohd Salleh said in a statement.

“Delivering a memorandum to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in urging minister P. Waytha Moorthy to be fired, was to state PPBM youth wing’s stance on the matter to him.”

On Wednesday, Syed Saddiq delivered a memorandum to Dr Mahathir, who is also the PPBM chairman, asking for Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department P. Waytha Moorthy to be dropped.

He reasoned that Waytha did not adequately perform his duties as the minister in charge of unity during the aftermath of the riots at the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam Hindu temple in Subang Jaya last month.

In response, Ramasamy yesterday criticised Syed Saddiq by saying the call insulted Dr Mahathir’s wisdom in his selection of his Cabinet.