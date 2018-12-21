Naza Auto Group chief receives French award

Datuk Samson Anand George being conferred the Ordre National du Mérite by the Ambassador of France to Malaysia, Frédéric Laplanche. — Picture courtesy of Naza Group

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — Naza Automotive Group chief executive Datuk Samson Anand George was conferred France’s Ordre National du Mérite (National Order of Merit).

Ambassador of France to Malaysia, Frédéric Laplanche, conferred the medal to Samson on behalf of French President, Emmanuel Macron for his contributions to France via the automotive industry.

“I am truly humbled and honoured to be conferred the Ordre National du Mérite, a recognition by the government of the French Republic,” Samson said in a statement announcing his award.

“Our association with France began with the Peugeot 206 CKD project in 2006 and this partnership has since culminated in a Joint Venture that both Naza Group and Groupe PSA have forged to make Naza Automotive Manufacturing (NAM) in Gurun, Kedah its Asean manufacturing hub.”

Samson said he looked forward to enhancing business opportunities and greater collaboration with French companies in the automotive industry.

Originally established by French emperor Napoléon Bonaparte in 1802 and restored by decree in 1963 by President Charles de Gaulle, the National Order of Merit is awarded by the President of the French Republic and seeks to reward distinguished men and women for their civil or military achievements.