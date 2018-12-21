You couldn’t even win the ‘carrot’ poll, deputy minister tells Khairy

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Mohamed Hanipa Maidin speaks to the media at the Parliament lobby, December 5, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — A deputy minister reminded Khairy Jamaluddin of the latter’s lack of popularity in Umno, pointing out he came in behind former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak in a straw poll held by a party leader he once dubbed as having the “IQ of a carrot”.

Commenting on the former Umno Youth chief’s sarcastic remarks about ministers P. Waytha Moorty and Maszlee Malik, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Hanipa Maidin suggested that a strong dose of self-awareness was needed.

“Yesterday I read the leader he labelled as a carrot or ridiculous (bongap), had run a survey to see who was the more popular one; even at that he lost.

“Not sure if he is an asset or liability,” Hanipa said in a statement posted on Facebook.

Without specifically naming Khairy, he said the former likely held himself in higher esteem within Umno than the reality that was reflected by the informal poll.

Umno supreme council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam initiated the poll on social media in response to Khairy who mocked him for suggesting that former president Datuk Seri Najib Razak be made the party’s de facto leader.

“As great as he is, his own party had no intentions to elect him as their number one,” Mohamed Hanipa said in an obvious reference to Khairy.

Yesterday, Khairy wrote in apparent mockery to suggest that Prime Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad retain Maszlee and Waythamoorthy as ministers amid their personal controversies.