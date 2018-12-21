FA fines Arsenal, Tottenham for failing to control players

Players clash after Eric Dier’s goal celebration at the Emirates Stadium. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Dec 21 — Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have been fined a total of £95,000 (RM502,500) for failing to control their players during this month’s Premier League derby, the English Football Association said yesterday.

Spurs midfielder Eric Dier’s goal celebration in his side’s 4-2 defeat on Dec 2 sparked angry scenes on the touchline, with Arsenal’s substitutes unhappy with the England player.

“Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have been fined £45,000 and £50,000 respectively after both clubs admitted an FA charge of failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion,” the FA said in a statement.

Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s brace and strikes from Alexandre Lacazette and Lucas Torreira had helped Arsenal cancel out goals from Dier and Harry Kane to win the match.

The ill-tempered contest saw a banana skin thrown on to the Emirates Stadium pitch by a supporter after Aubameyang scored. Tottenham later promised to ban the culprit.

The Metropolitan Police then charged four men after incidents during the match.

Wednesday’s League Cup quarter-final meeting between the two teams was also mired in controversy after Tottenham’s Dele Alli was hit in the back of the head by a plastic water bottle shortly after he scored their second goal in a 2-0 win.

Arsenal said yesterday they have identified an image of the individual who threw a bottle at the Emirates Stadium and are working with police to apprehend the suspect. — Reuters