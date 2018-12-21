US data shows Americans have grown fatter, shorter since 1999

The average American man weighs 89.8kg, according to the most recent year for which data is available, 2015-2016 about four kg more than in 1999-2000, when the average weight was 86 kg. — tomzilaze/IStock.com pic via AFP

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 — Americans have grown fatter in the past two decades, adding girth to their bellies and in some cases, even growing shorter, according to federal health data released yesterday.

The report gave no specific reasons for the trends, which come as no surprise as the nation battles with an ongoing obesity epidemic.

Average weight, waist circumference, and body mass index (BMI) in adults have increased over the past 18 years, said the report by the National Center for Health Statistics.

“A significant linear increase in body weight was seen over time for both men and women,” said the report, based on data from physical exams on more than 47,000 people nationwide over the age of 20.

The average American man weighs 89.8 kilogrammes, according to the most recent year for which data is available, 2015-2016.

That's up from 1999-2000, when the average male body weight was 86 kg.

Women have packed on the pounds too, going from an average of 74 kg in 1999-2000 to 77 kg in 2015-2016.

Men's average waist size has crept from 99 cm to 102 cm, while women's waists 92 to 98 cm in that time span.

American men today are slightly shorter than two decades ago: 175.6 cm then, and 175.4 cm now.

Women's average height also fell since 1999, but not enough to be statistically significant.

BMI, a key health indicator which is calculated as ratio of height and weight, showed rises men climbed from an average of 27.8 in 1999 to 29.1 in 2015.

Women went from 27.8 on average to 28.2. — AFP-Relaxnews