Guillermo Del Toro to produce ‘Terrified’ remake

Director Guillermo del Toro with his Critics Choice Awards for Best Director and Best Picture on January 11, 2018. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 21 — 2017’s Argentinian horror thriller is getting an English-language remake at Fox Searchlight.

Sacha Gervasi is set to write the script. Demián Rugna, who wrote and directed the original film, will helm the remake.

Del Toro is attached to produce. He recently won the Best Director Oscar in 2018 for The Shape of Water, which was distributed by Fox Searchlight.

The original version of Terrified is set in a neighborhood in Buenos Aires. When mysterious, horrifying events start to occur, a doctor specialising in the paranormal, her colleague, and an ex-police officer investigate and attempt to stop the evil before it spreads. The film starred Ariel Chavarria, Maximiliano Ghione, and Norberto Gonzalo.

Gervasi previously wrote and directed HBO’s My Dinner with Herve, starring Peter Dinklage, Jamie Dornan and Andy Garcia. The film was recently nominated for a Critics’ Choice award for Best Film Made For Television. — AFP-Relaxnews