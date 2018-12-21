Jennifer Lopez releases ‘Limitless’ video

A screengrab from upcoming comedy ‘Second Act’ that stars Jennifer Lopez, Milo Ventimiglia, Vanessa Hudgens and Leah Remini.

LOS ANGELES, Dec 21 — The track, which is featured in Lopez’s upcoming movie Second Act, also stars her daughter Emme.

J.Lo premiered the music video for Limitless from her Second Act movie via her official YouTube channel yesterday.

“I am a woman who roars/ Nobody opened my doors/ I am a woman saying I want more/ So give me what I’m asking for,” sings Lopez.

The clip, featuring Lopez’s 10-year-old daughter, Emme, shows the two battling the forces of nature, struggling uphill against a background of highly-colored foliage and acid-yellow clouds, and showing off their dance moves.

Shot in Los Angeles, the Limitless video marks Lopez’s first time directing.

Directed by Peter Segal, inspirational film Second Act focuses on women’s empowerment, honesty, self-confidence, and second chances.

Lopez plays Maya Vargas, a supermarket assistant manager in her forties who is angling for a promotion. Annoyed at losing out to a college-educated candidate, Maya quits her job to prove that her street smarts are just as good as a college degree.

Second Act premieres Friday, December 21. — AFP-Relaxnews