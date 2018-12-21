5 ways computers transform your child’s classroom learning

Learning can be fun with the right tools. — Pictures by Unsplash

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — From the way we access information to the way we communicate with one another, technology has changed the way we live our lives and by extension, various sections of society.

For children born in the digital era, the change is perhaps the most striking, compared to the way the previous generations were educated.

Here are five ways computers are transforming the way children learn in school:

1. Interactive learning

Screen-based activities require children to think on their feet.

The nature of a technology-based education, particularly for digital natives, means that learning is no longer a passive activity.

Children are exposed to a range of topics and situations, requiring them to think and react on their feet.

Interactive screen activities also put their hand-eye coordination to the test and promotes fine motor skills.

2. Information at their fingertips

Saves you time from browsing through row after row of books.

The Internet has afforded people with a wealth of information accessible at their fingertips at all times.

For teachers, this cuts down research time in libraries and for students, accessing scientific articles, news articles and knowledge-based content is only a click away on Google search to help supplement their curriculum in school.

3. Helps track your child’s progress

Simplify marking and documenting students’ progress with online tools.

Technology when used wisely can simplify long-drawn tasks such as tracking a student’s progress.

Say goodbye to time-consuming paperwork and compiling notes about how each student is doing in class.

Teachers can subscribe to online tools and platforms that help their student’s individual achievements all on one device.

4. Educational technology benefits the environment

Using less paper helps save more trees.

Going green is easier than you think with the right technological tools. Using digital textbooks and submitting homework through email or conducting tests virtually rather than using a hard copy format saves paper and trees which will benefit the environment. It’s also a great way to introduce children to sustainability habits from a young age.

5. Improves engagement

Encourage active participation with gamification and virtual trips.

Blended learning which incorporates online education materials can pique the interest of students when it comes to the subjects they are studying.

Introducing gamification, virtual trips and online educational resources into a classroom can make learning more fun and engaging, which in return encourages active participation.

