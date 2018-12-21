Ben Affleck to co-star in ‘I Am Still Alive’

Ben Affleck is adding another project to his list in the form of survival thriller 'I Am Still Alive'. — AFP Relaxnews pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 21 — The movie adaptation of Kate A. Marshall’s thriller story I Am Still Alive has Ben Affleck of Gone Girl and Justice League as its first announced cast member.

He’s to play the survivalist father of the lead character, a young adult girl who hadn’t seen him in over a decade after he went off the grid.

She ended up moving to his remote Canadian cabin to recover after a serious car accident left her mother dead, but is soon put in another perilous situation and has to survive on her own with only her dad’s dog for company.

Publisher Viking Press describes the July 2018 hit novel as a cross between Cheryl Strayed’s memoir Wild and Michael Punke’s historical novel The Revenant, both of which were highly acclaimed as movie adaptations.

As well as co-starring, Affleck will also be producing, as is his want these days.

Lori Evans Taylor, an actress turned writer who scripted family dramas Desire and Wicked Wicked Games before racking up a dozen producer credits in TV, is adapting I Am Still Alive for film.

Kate A. Marshall’s second novel, supernatural missing sibling story Rules for Vanishing, has been given a September 2019 release date.

Affleck’s upcoming projects include Netflix’s March 2019 special ops heist Triple Frontier and an international arms dealing crime drama, The Last Thing He Wanted, based on Joan Didion’s novel of the same name and also due 2019, as well as undated sequels to Justice League and The Accountant. — AFP-Relaxnews