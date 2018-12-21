Naomi Campbell is the new face of Nars Cosmetics

Naomi Campbell has been named as the face of Nars Cosmetics for spring 2019. — Picture courtesy of Nars Cosmetics/Instagram

LONDON, Dec 21 — Naomi Campbell has been revealed as the new face of Nars Cosmetics for spring 2019. Despite her lengthy career, this will be the British supermodel's first beauty campaign.

An icon of the fashion world since the 1990s, Naomi Campbell is one of the world's most famous models. Throughout her career, the catwalk star has won over the most prestigious designers and fashion houses and has featured in their campaigns for decades. However, the fashion legend is set to add a new string to her bow in 2019 with her first ever beauty campaign.

Nars Cosmetics has the privilege of being the first brand to sign up the British model for a beauty campaign. Naomi Campbell will feature in the brand's spring 2019 campaigns.

A first picture, taken by the brand's founder, François Nars, was shared on social media. It shows a close-up of Naomi Campbell's face, showing off her flawless skin and natural yet illuminating makeup. — AFP-Relaxnews