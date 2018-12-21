Ringgit slightly lower at opening

A Malaysia Ringgit note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — The ringgit was slightly lower against the US dollar this morning on reduced demand for the local note, a dealer said.

At 9.10am, the ringgit was traded at 4.1780/1810 versus the greenback from 4.1760/1800 at yesterday’s closing.

The dealer said growing concerns among investors over global economic slowdown boosted demand for the greenback.

“These factors have weighed down the ringgit’s performance,” he added.

At the opening bell, the ringgit, however, traded mostly higher against other major currencies, except the Japanese yen.

It strengthened against the Singapore dollar to 3.0487/0512 from 3.0513/0553 yesterday, rose against the euro to 4.7834/7872 from 4.7924/7991 and appreciated against the pound to 5.2906/2965 from 5.2968/3036.

However, vis-a-vis the yen, the ringgit slipped to 3.7542/7579 from 3.7379/7425. — Bernama