Perak Fire and Rescue holds tahlil for tragedy victims, fallen firemen

IPOH, Dec 21 — The Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) in Perak will be studying the report on the fire which took the lives of six individuals in Puncak Jelapang Industrial Area, Meru here last week before making further announcements.

Perak JBPM deputy director Sayani Saidon said her department would investigate the incident with police.

“It maybe be made as a case reference and we have to be more detailed before reporting any findings,” she told reporters after a prayer, Yasin and Tahlil recitation at the state JBPM headquarters here yesterday.

In the tragic incident the six dead victims comprised P.Thiagarajun, 40, Mohd Nor Aiman Abdul Rahman, 16, Mohamad Nor Ikram Mohd Husni, 15, Mohd Ikhmal Izzudin Mohd Kamari, 16, Ahmad Faizal Amiruddin, 16, dan Mohamad Azhar Shah Rosli, 19.

Sayani said the prayer ceremony was also held as a sign of solidarity and team spirit for the late Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim who passed away on Sunday, three weeks after being treated at the National Heart Institute (IJN) for injuries sustained following a riot at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in USJ 25, Putra Heights, Subang Jaya on November 26.

She said the prayers were also for six firemen who died in search and rescue operation in Puchong in October as well as for the late Abu Zarin Hussin, the expert snake catcher of the department. — Bernama