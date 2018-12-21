Police bust online gambling syndicate, rescue 32 human trafficking victims

Selangor CID Chief SAC Fadzil Ahmat speaks during a press conference at IPK Selangor, Shah Alam May 2, 2017. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SERDANG, Dec 21 — Police busted an online gambling syndicate and rescued 32 Chinese nationals, believed to be victims of human trafficking, in a raid on a luxury bungalow in an elite residential area in Seri Kembangan here yesterday.

Selangor CID chief SAC Fadzil Ahmat said during the 4.10pm raid, the victims, three of whom were women, aged between 20 and 52, were found to have been forced to work for the syndicate.

“Initial investigation found that they were duped to come to Malaysia with a promise of a job, but when they arrived here, were forced to work and handle bets for the syndicate instead,” he told reporters at the scene.

He said the syndicate had used the four-storey bungalow as its operation centre and hostel for the illegal workers.

Two of the Chinese men, believed to have refused to work for the syndicate, were found with bruises and bodily injuries and their legs tied in one of the room.

“During the raid, we also seized 16 sets of computers, three broadband modems and a number of mobile phones believed to be used for the gambling activity.

“Our investigation found that the syndicate has been operating from the bungalow for almost a month and they targetted mostly gamblers from Hong Kong, China and Taiwan. So far, they have handled and received RM15 million in bets,” he said, adding that police were in the midst of tracking down the mastermind, bungalow owner and other members of the syndicate.

The case in being investigated under the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 and the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007. — Bernama