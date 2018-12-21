Party-hopping will only cause confusion among people, says Bung Mokhtar

Kinabatangan Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin (left) says party-hopping will lead to confusion among the voters. — File pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — Party-hopping among elected representatives will only cause confusion among the voters who gave them their mandate to lead, Kinabatangan Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin said.

As such, he said an anti-party hopping law should be created to maintain high level of morale and integrity of the elected representatives.

“We want elected representatives who are truly responsible for their constituents, for their constituencies and the country. It is time for the Pakatan Harapan government to fulfill the people’s aspiration by tabling a motion to have such a law at the Dewan Rakyat.

“If not, party-hopping will continue becoming a trend, enabling those who lost in election to simply join the winning party and take advantage of other people’s suffering,” he said when appearing as a guest in Bernama News Channel’s (BNC) ‘Ruang Bicara’ programme tonight.

Bung Moktar, who is also the newly-appointed Sabah Umno Liaison Committee chairman, said he would stay loyal to the party and would continue helping the top leadership to strengthen Umno.

Another guest Associate Professor Dr Faisal S. Hazis of the Institute of Malaysian and International Studies, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), said exodus of leaders and members of a political party was not a new thing as there already exists a game of politics of patronage which had been quite rampant in any transition of power.

Malaysia needs to have a law to discipline its politicians, but it should take into account Article 10 (1) (c) of the Federal Constitution which stated that all citizens have the right to form associations, he added. — Bernama