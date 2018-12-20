Buddhist student aces Islamic classes

Por Hui Ling poses for a picture with her Kafa textbooks in Kuala Nerus, Terengganu December 20, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA NERUS, Dec 20 — Por Hui Ling, 11, a student of SK Tok Jiring here scored all As in this year’s Kafa Class Assessment Test (UPKK).

The subjects were Ulum Syariah (Syariah Knowledge), Jawi (language), Khat (calligraphy), Arabic Language, Islamic Lifestyle Appreciation, Adab (morals), prayer practical, and Quran.

Although she comes from a Buddhist family, Hui Ling is not the first to take up the class as her elder brother, Por Jie Hua, 14, earned 5As and 3Bs in the examination three years ago.

Hui Ling, when met by Bernama, said she started taking the Kafa classes during Year Two after being encouraged by her parents to learn something new and to strengthen her relationship with friends at school.

Despite facing many difficulties in the early stages, through hard work, guidance and the help of teachers and her other friends, Hui Ling was able to master reading and writing Jawi well.

“At first I was reluctant to go to the Kafa classes but my parents and brothers always encouraged me, as if a Malay student can learn Chinese well, why can’t we (learn their language and customs well).

“After all, learning Kafa (for me) is to gain knowledge and it has nothing to do with the beliefs and teachings of Buddhism that our family adheres to.

“I also teach my youngest brother, Por Jing Yi, 6, to write Jawi at home, and it seems that she is also interested in joining the Kafa classes in another two years’ time, as she is currently in pre-school,” Hui Ling, who can also read the Quran.

Hui Ling said her parents, Por Kim Sin, 62, and Yeap Bee Fai, 43, have never considered religious differences as a barrier to learning something new.

Therefore, they didn’t mind sending their children to Kafa classes in the afternoon after school with their other Muslim friends to get to know the religion better.

“I initially did not expect to achieve excellent results in the UPKK examination, but I am proud to be able to prove my ability to my family members who have supported me,” she said.

She said learning Arabic and Jawi was fun and she found them to be easier than Mandarin.

“It only seemed difficult at first, but after a year (of taking the classes) I was able to write and read Jawi, as well as recite the Quran a little.

“Therefore, my advice to other students is not to be afraid of learning a foreign language, including Arabic, as it is actually very fun,” she added. — Bernama