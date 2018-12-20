US indicts Chinese govt hackers over attacks in 12 countries

The US Justice Department today announced fresh indictments of Chinese government hackers who allegedly targeted scores of companies. — AFP pic

WASHINGTON, Dec 20 — The US Justice Department today announced fresh indictments of Chinese government hackers who allegedly targeted scores of companies in a dozen countries, which US officials said showed Beijing had not fulfilled its pledge to stop such actions.

In an operation coordinated with US allies in Europe and Asia, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said the move was being made to rebuff “China’s economic aggression.”

“We want China to cease its illegal cyber activities,” Rosenstein said. — AFP