Jay-Z makes Forbes list of wealthiest US celebrities, 2018

Jay-Z comes joint fifth with Kylie Jenner in Forbes Magazine’s list of America’s wealthiest celebrities, 2018. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Dec 20 — Forbes’ 2018 list of the wealthiest celebrities in the United States sees the rapper share joint fifth place with Kylie Jenner.

George Lucas tops the Forbes 2018 list of the richest US celebrities with a net worth of US$5.4 billion (RM22.6 billion). He is followed by fellow filmmaker Steven Spielberg (US$3.7 billion) in second place and by TV personality Oprah Winfrey in third (US$2.8 billion).

Next comes basketball star Michael Jordan, ahead of model and reality TV star Kylie Jenner in joint fifth place with rapper Jay-Z. In seventh place, magician David Copperfield leads Diddy in eighth and Tiger Woods and James Patterson in joint ninth place.

1. George Lucas - US$5.4 billion

2. Steven Spielberg - US$3.7 billion

3. Oprah Winfrey - US$2.8 billion

4. Michael Jordan - US$1.7 billion

5. Kylie Jenner - US$900 million

5. Jay-Z - US$900 million

7. David Copperfield - US$875 million

8. Diddy - US$825 million

9. Tiger Woods - US$800 million

9. James Patterson - US$800 million

The list of the wealthiest US celebrities is available on the Forbes website. — AFP-Relaxnews