Mindef refutes report subpar Indian youths recruited into Territorial Army

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) today refuted a Facebook posting and a report in a Tamil daily alleging that the ministry had agreed to recruit all 75 Indian youths trained by the Territorial Army even though 60 of them did not meet the requirements.

The Deputy Minister’s Office in a statement said the ministry had never given assurance to take all the applicants.

“The report is false. Mindef has only agreed to review their applications so that those who meet the requirements but were left out before could be reconsidered for recruitment,” the statement said.

The statement said priority would be given to those with Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM), Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia Vokasional (SPMV), Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) or Sijil Tinggi Agama Malaysia (STAM) or equivalent, or those who had completed Form Five.

However, the Territorial Army will also consider training candidates with Penilaian Menengah Rendah (PMR) or Form Three Assessment (PT3), or those who have at least completed Form Three at a government-aided school, and able to speak, read and write Bahasa Melayu satisfactorily, the statement said.

“Such a consideration will be given to all applicants regardless of race and religion,” it said. — Bernama