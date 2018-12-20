Groove X’s intelligent robot Lovot exists just to be loved (VIDEO)

Groove X unveils a robot companion designed just to be loved. — Handout via AFP

TOKYO, Dec 20 — This week Japanese company Groove X officially introduced its new creation to the world: Lovot is a companion robot designed only to warm your heart.

While most intelligent robots created nowadays are designed to help people accomplish tasks, Groove X’s Lovot exists just to spread love and affection and make you feel special. In fact, the company explicitly outlined that this “is not a useful robot that will do tasks for human beings.” Instead, its Emotional Robots technology, touch sensors, and six-layer puppy-dog eye displays have the sole purpose to give owners, “a warm feeling inside.”

Lovot will beg for your attention and get to know you specifically; in fact, the fuzzy little bot will even follow you around and shy away from strangers. Its character is (allegedly) purely innocent and its gestures charming. Surely this kind of personality will “nurture people’s ‘capacity to love,’” seems to be the Groove X line of thought. The company detailed just how it will accomplish this on the dedicated Lovot site.

The antenna atop Lovot’s head is equipped with a luminosity sensor, 360-degree half-sphere camera and microphone, and a thermal camera, all of which work together to make sure Lovot understands its surroundings and can find you in a second.

Over 50 sensors all over the bot’s body help its “brain” decide what to do next and decide quickly. Its behaviour changes depending on the owner’s interaction with it.

Its eyes project typical and natural-looking eye behaviour as a result of six-layer light displays. When you look at this little guy, it looks back, but thanks to its blinking and enlarged pupils, it’s not strange but rather endearing.

If you tickle its body, it laughs; if you pet its fuzzy fabric, it shows contentment; if you sneak up on it, Lovot will be startled or turn for more attention.

As if this weren’t already cute enough, you can dress your Lovot up like you. Not only can you match a tiny hoodie to your own, but you can also give your bot glasses or other accessories that you sport day to day. This comes after you select the colours of the robot’s body and face.

Pre-ordering has opened for this cutie, but just the reservation will put you back ¥20,000, or about US$180 (RM755). Right now, you can only order Lovots in pairs for ¥598,000 which will start shipping in autumn of next year. Later in 2020, shipments of individual Lovots will become available with the price tag starting at ¥349,000. — AFP-Relaxnews