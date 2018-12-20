Nigerian man charged with hurting firefighter

The accused was charged with voluntarily causing hurt to Mohd Azrul Nizam Abdul Wahab. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — A Nigerian man pleaded not guilty in a Magistrate’s Court here today to a charge of voluntarily causing hurt on a firefighter two weeks ago.

Adamu Abubakar Ojonugwa, 24, made the plea after the charge was read out to him in English before Magistrate Siti Radziah Kamarudin.

The accused was charged with voluntarily causing hurt to Mohd Azrul Nizam Abdul Wahab, 36, to deter him from discharging his duty as a civil servant in room 407, fourth floor of Hotel Citin Seacare, Jalan Pudu here at 6.40pm on December 6.

He was charged under Section 332 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail term of three years or a fine or both, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Afiq Nazrin Zaharinan prosecuted while the accused was not represented.

The court fixed January 25 for mention. — Bernama