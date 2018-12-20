Tree falls in Singapore park during SMRT Christmas party, 14 taken to hospital

Workers clearing a tree that fell near a fishing pier at Sembawang Park this evening. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Dec 20 — A tree fell on a pavilion at Sembawang Park amid heavy rain today, causing the roof to crash on a private Christmas party involving 17 SMRT employees.

And while nobody was trapped under it, 14 people who suffered injuries had to be taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The incident took place at about 5.30pm along Beaulieu Road, which is near a playground in the park, which borders the sea.

The National Parks Board said two trees were uprooted during the incident — one was an 18m tall Tabebuia rosea, the other a 21m tall Erythrophleum suaveolens.

It was the latter than fell on the pavilion.

When TODAY visited the scene, workers were observed cutting up the trees and trying to clear the area amid a drizzle.

At the pavilion, there were unwrapped presents that appeared damaged, a partially-smashed cake and an unwrapped bundle of ham.

Clumps of tissues, which had been stained with blood, were also strewn in the area.

The three remaining SMRT staff who were not sent to hospital were still seated at the park, emotional from what had happened to 14 of their colleagues.

One of them, a woman, was contemplating if she should head to the hospital at about 9.30pm as she still appeared shaken.

A man in his 40s who only wanted to be known as Lee said his wife fainted and suffered a head injury from the incident.

His wife’s head now has a bump “as big as a fist”, he said, adding that some of his wife’s other colleagues had to get stitches, while another had a dislocated arm.

Angry with NParks over the accident, Lee told TODAY: “I don’t understand how the tree can fall. Based on the photo I see the roots are not deep enough!

“I need an answer for that. My wife is injured now. I don’t feel good.

“Something is wrong with their maintenance. The tree is so old and so big, but they had to wait till the wind and rain hit before doing anything about it.

“This is a park, where children and family are supposed to feel safe in!”

An NParks officer was later seen speaking to him.

The woman who appeared shaken told this reporter she was not ready to speak to the media.

An SMRT van was seen at the Sembawang Park.

NParks said that at the time of the incident, there were intense thunderstorms with gusty winds in the northern part of the island.

The board said it is investigating the cause of the tree fall and is in the midst of getting in touch with the victims’ families. — TODAY