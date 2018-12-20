Lifetime Achievement Grammys going to Black Sabbath, Julio Iglesias and more

The Spanish singer Julio Iglesias will receive a Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 20 — The Oscars of the US music industry will be crowning a selection of artists with Lifetime Achievement Grammy Awards, May 11, in honour of their careers in music.

Artists up for Lifetime Achievement Grammys include Ozzy Osbourne’s band Black Sabbath, George Clinton & Parliament-Funkadelic, Billy Eckstine, Donny Hathaway, Julio Iglesias, Sam & Dave and Dionne Warwick.

The awards will be presented at a special ceremony, May 11, 2019, in Los Angeles, the Recording Academy announced.

The other awards will be presented February 10, also in the City of Angels.

Rap artists lead the way in 2019’s Grammy nominations, with Kendrick Lamar scoring eight nominations, followed by Canadian artist Drake with seven. — AFP-Relaxnews