Adut Akech and Gigi Hadid voted ‘Models of the Year 2018’

LOS ANGELES, Dec 20 — The young Sudanese-Australian model Adut Akech was crowned “Model of the Year 2018” by the Models.com website, yesterday. The model was selected by over 250 voters representing a wide range of the industry’s top professionals, including stylists, designers, photographers, casting, directors and makeup artists. Gigi Hadid took the same title in the Readers’ Choice section, voted by the website’s readers.

Towards the end of each year, Models.com crowns the male and female models who stood out the most on the international fashion scene. In fact, a host of models won awards this year, in categories ranging from models of the year (women and men) and breakout stars to comebacks, social media stars and street style leaders, with an industry vote and a readers’ choice in each category.

Adut Akech: The one to watch

Adut Akech was voted the face that defined the year with her ubiquitous industry demand and presence in 2018. The young model, who soon turns 19, was all over the runways this year and was even picked by Chanel and Valentino to close their catwalk shows. She also starred in a variety of high-profile advertising campaigns for brands including Valentino, Marc Jacobs, Moschino and Versace. It therefore comes as little surprise to see Adut Akech crowned as the industry’s choice of “Model of the Year 2018” in the Models.com industry awards.

The more experienced Gigi Hadid won the Models.com readers’ vote for “Model of the Year.” Also at the forefront of the fashion scene, the American model is particularly popular on social media, with some 58.5 million followers (Instagram, Twitter, Facebook), which no doubt plays in her favour.

Note that the 2017 “Model of the Year” winners, Adwoa Aboah (industry choice) and Bella Hadid (readers’ choice), were this year’s runners-up.

Alton Mason wins the men’s award

The dancer-turned-model Alton Mason pulled off a perfectly mastered career change, winning the title of “Model of the Year 2018.” Readers’ choice for the standout face of the year was the British model Kit Butler.

Both the fashion industry professionals and the website’s readers picked Fran Summers as their “Breakout Star” of 2018 in the women’s category. The young British model stood out as one to watch on the runways and in photo shoots. On the men’s side, Salomon Diaz was the industry choice while Elliot Meeten won the readers’ vote.

In other categories, industry pros picked Shalom Harlow as “Comeback of the Year,” while their “Social Media Stars” were Adwoa Aboah and Alton Mason, and “Street Style” winners were Giedre Dukauskaite and Alton Mason. The singer Rihanna took the “Celebrity as Model” award. — AFP-Relaxnews