Kedah Raja Muda visits firefighter Adib's family

ALOR SETAR, Dec 20 — The Raja Muda of Kedah Tengku Sarafudin Badlishah Ibni Sultan Sallehuddin today took time to visit the family of the late firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim in Kampung Tebengau, Kuala Kedah near here.

Tengku Sarafudin Badlishah was accompanied by his consort Raja Puan Muda of Kedah Che Puan Muda Zaheeda Mohamad Ariff at 3.40pm, and the royal couple spent about 30 minutes with Muhammad Adib’s parents.

Also present was State Health, Rural Development, Religion and State Government-Linked Companies (GLC) Committee chairman Datuk Ismail Salleh.

Ismail said during a meeting with Muhammad Adib’s parents, Tengku Sarafudin, who is also Kedah Islamic Religious Council president, said that the council would see to whatever assistance needed by Muhammad Adib’s family.

“He (Tengku Sarafudin) also advised Muhammad Adib’s parents to remain patient and strong as well to take a good care of their health,” he told reporters after the royal visit.

Ismail said Tengku Sarafudin Badlishah also urged the people not too quick to judge by playing religious or racial sentiments over the unfortunate incident and to leave it to the police to resolve the matter according to the existing law. — Bernama