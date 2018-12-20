Najib trolls Pakatan with U-turn video

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak smiles as he leaves the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex September 20, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PETALING JAYA, Dec 20 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak has continued to mock Pakatan Harapan (PH) today, sharing a short video clip to ridicule the Cabinet’s apparent reversals on policies.

In a Facebook post, Najib shared a five-second video showing a car dangerously changing direction after a voice alert, which is familiar to anyone who has used a navigation app, announces: “In 100 metres, make a U-turn.”

“PH ministers are at one moment this, the next moment that. I have made standby a special video for them.

“No need to make request to share. Take and use it. Many opportunities for us to use again,” the former prime minister said in the post.

The post has since received more than 11,000 reactions in over two hours.

Some of the top comments among the over 2,000 comments lauded Najib for his comedic timing.

Since the defeat of Barisan Nasional and his subsequent ouster as Umno president, Najib has been quite adept at using social media to defend himself and address current issues.

He had previously slammed the new government for making U-turns on, among others, the impact of the scrapped Goods and Services Tax on prices, the abolition of tolls, the repayment of the National Higher Education Fund loans and for lifting a moratorium on security laws.